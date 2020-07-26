Court sends man to Kirikiri for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter

A Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ikeja has sent a 42-year-old man, John Jester, to Kirikiri Correctional Centre over alleged defilement of his 12-year-old daughter.

The trial Chief Magistrate A.A. Oshoniyi, ordered the remand of the defendant in Kirikiri pending issuance of legal advice on his case by the state Director of Public Prosecution.

Oshoniyi adjourned the matter until August 12.

The suspect, a security guard, who resides at 5, Olorunsogo Street, Pako Iyana Era, Ijanikin area of Lagos, is charged with defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, SP Raji Akeem, had told the court that the offence was committed on June 5 at the suspect’s residence.

Akeem alleged that the suspect had been separated from the victim’s mother and she lives with her father.

Akeem also alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted his daughter three times.

“The case was reported at the police station and the suspect was arrested,” he said.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.