Court sends Portable to prison

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has been sent to the Ilaro correctional centre in Ogun state on Monday, April 3, 2023.

He was earlier granted bail same day by a Magistrate sitting in Ifo town, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun state. His inability to meet the bail conditions immediately led him to be remanded at the prison.

Portable was charged on alleged crime bordering on assault, unruly behaviour and theft of musical equipment in a case marked 1192/C/2023.

The police prosecutor, Inspector O Awolana, told the Magistrate Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Aliyu Soneye that the singer had on 18th November, 2022 conspired with others now at large to “unlawfully assault” one Osimosu Emmanuel Oluwafemi, an action deemed an offence contrary to section 351 of the Criminal Code of Ogun state.

