Court sentences man to death for killing Ekiti monarch

A High Court in Ekiti Thursday sentenced to death by hanging Stephen Omoniyi, a contender for a traditional stool in Ekiti, for murder.

Omoniyi, alleged to be insane, stabbed Gbadebo Olowoselu, the then monarch of Odo Oro Ekiti, in Ikole local government area, in August 2018.

The judge, Kayode Ogundana, said the prosecuting counsels, led by Adegboyega Morakinyo, had proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Omoniyi murdered the late monarch.

“However, after listening to counsels and evidence before me, I am of the opinion that the accused person did commit the crime,” the judge said.

“I am also of that opinion that the prosecuting counsels had discharged their duties zealously by proving beyond reasonable doubt all the charges against the accused.

“He is hereby pronounced guilty and the capital punishment is for him to die by hanging.”

The judge also dispelled the notion that the convict was insane.

Facts before the court revealed that the convict stabbed the monarch in the chest after accusing him of occupying the stool which rightly belongs to him.

Ogunsakin’s murder in 2018 had thrown the town into confusion and agony.

The incident resulted in massive protests by residents and admirers of the monarch.

The convict is of the same royal family as the late monarch. Before he attacked the monarch, he had been seen sitting on the palace throne shortly before a meeting of the council of chiefs.

(Premium Times)

