Court sentences man to death for killing stepmother

A Plateau state High Court sitting in Jos yesterday sentenced a 24-year-old man, Binfa Lamde, to death by hanging for killing his stepmother.

Justice A. I. Ashoms, who handed down the judgment, declared that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Lamde killed the woman.

“Going by the facts before this court, you, Binfa Lamde, mercilessly took the life of your stepmother, Mrs. Kum Zwade, in cold blood. This sentence is mandatory; the law states that any person convicted of

murder shall be punished with death by hanging.

“The sentence of this court upon you is that you will be hanged until you are dead,’’ Mr. Ashoms declared.

The convict was first arraigned on July 14, 2014, charged with culpable homicide, contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code, and punishable with death upon conviction.

Lamde was said to have committed the crime on April 10, 2014, when he used a machete to hack his stepmother to death.

Lamde, a resident of Ngwak village, Langtang North, in his confessional statement to the Police, said that he was at home on the said date when he heard his step sister, Chakwai Zamde, screaming in

her room.

“I ran to her and she told me she was not feeling fine. We took her to the hospital, but after several checks, we were told that nothing was medically wrong with her.

“We later took her to a native doctor, but her health condition kept deteriorating. My stepmother later confessed that she had `tied’ the sick girl through witchcraft,’’ he said.

. (NAN)

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.