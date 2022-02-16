Court sentences man to death for killing twin daughters over witchcraft accusation

A man, whose name was given as Mr Festus Anyanime, would have to die by hanging for killing his 11-year-old twin daughters who he accused of being witches.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in suit number HK/6C/2018, Justice Agnes Onyebueke of the High Court sitting in Akamkpa local government area of the state, described the killer’s act as ‘satanic, demonic, and beyond human comprehension.’

The convict, it was gathered, had in 2017, accused his twin daughters, whose names were given as Mfoniso Anyanime and Emediong Anyanime, of using their witcraft powers to impoverish him.

He reportedly mixed a corrosive substance into a beverage (malt) which he gave to Mfoniso and Emediong to drink, and which subsequently led to their death.

Commending Justice Onyebueke and condemning the act of witchcraft branding, Barr. James Ibor, Principal Counsel, Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI) and Chairperson of Child Protection Network (CPN), Cross River state chapter, said it was a great victory to the victims.

He said, “On January 10, 2017, Mr. Festus gave his 11-year-old girls a malt drink mixed with acid from his motorcycle, one died at the spot while the second crawled to the road where a good samaritan rescued but died the next day in the hospital.

“We use this opportunity to thank Justice Onyebueke for her courage, Hon. Attorney General Tanko Ashang and his able team, the Commissioner of Police Cross River State and the General Hospital Akamkpa, UNICEF and staff and volunteers of Basic Rights Counsel Initiative.

“This is a great victory to the victims; Mfoniso Anyanime and Emediong Anyanime and the Government of Cross River State at a period witchcraft branding and ritual killing has become a pastime in the State”.

Barr Ibor, who is also the Secretary of Cross River State Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee, said the United Nations had urged nations to take measures against abuses linked to witchcraft beliefs and ritual sacrifice.

“Stop witchcraft accusations, witch persecution and ritual killing. Blood money is superstition. It does not work. Pastors, stop witchcraft branding and stigmatisation. It is a crime,” he stated.