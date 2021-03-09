Court sentences Septuagenarian, 4 others to five-year jail for malicious damage



A 70-year-old man, Oyelayo Adio, and four others were Tuesday sentenced to five year jail for malicious damage and assault.



Other convicts are: Tajudeen Yusuf (55), Ambali Salau (52) Waliu Ishola (40) and Kasali Nurudeen (30).



The convicts were arraigned on 10th April, 2017 on five counts charges of malicious damage, conspiracy, assault and forceful entry.



They were said to have assaulted one Oba Kazeem Adio, Onigege of Igege.

The offences, according to the charge sheet, were contrary to sections 82, 86, 451(6)(I), 516, 451(6)(I) of the criminal code Cap 34, Vol II, laws of Osun State, 2002.



The convicts were said to have committed the crime between 12th and 13th of March, 2017 at 11:00am at Igege town via Iwo.



Magistrate Ishola Omisade, said the prosecutor, Moses Faremi, has proved his case beyond reasonable doubt.



Magistrate Omisade thereby sentenced the convicts to one year imprisonment on each of the five charges. He said the jail term should run concurrently.

