Court shifts ruling on Buhari’s N40m libel suit against Atiku to May 30

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja has shifted ruling on the suit filed before it by President Muhammadu Buhari seeking N40 million damages from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for alleged libelous claims to May 30.

Justice Binta Mohammed of Court 29 slated judgment for the said date following a motion filed by counsel to Atiku, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), praying the court to dismiss the case.

Justice Mohammed said she had thought the matter was for hearing of Atiku’s motion but counsel to Buhari, Abdulrazaq Ahmed, told the court that Atiku’s motion was a duplication of court process as prayer for dismissal of the case had been entertained by the court.

The judge thus adjourned the matter to May 30 for ruling on the matter.

The suit filed on January 22, 2019 has President Buhari and Director of Communications and Strategic Planning of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC), Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, as plaintiffs.

According to the plaintiffs, Atiku who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on December 27, 2018 defamed President Buhari by claiming that the president and members of his family owned substantial shares in telecoms giant, 9mobile, and Keystone Bank, respectively.

In its witness statement on oath made by Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the plaintiffs stated that Atiku and his media aide allegedly engaged in smear campaign of calumny against Buhari by willfully allowing and sponsoring the said purported defamatory and image-damaging statements to be published by some newspapers.

Buhari is praying the court for a declaration that “the 1st Defendant (Phrank Shaibu) on behalf and for the 2nd Defendant (Atiku) neglectfully, unlawfully and recklessly permitted and caused to be published in newspapers defamatory and damaging statements against the 1st Plaintiff (President Buhari)”.

The president is also seeking the court to order “specific damages against the defendants jointly and severally in the sum of N30,000,000.00 as the total sum above listed as financial loss the plaintiffs incurred due to the wrongful, neglectful and fraudulent acts of the defendants.