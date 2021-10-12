Court stops Bwari LG vice chairman from seeking reelection over forgery allegation, council boss trapped

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified due to certificate forgery allegation the election of one Musa Aminu, Vice Chairman of the Bwari Area Council election in the FCT.

Musa Aminu got his election nullified on Monday in a judgment delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu over the allegation leveled against him by one Hassan Zakari who is the Plaintiff’ in the matter.

Also caught up in the litigation is the incumbent Chairman of the Bwari Area Council, John Shekwogaza, also of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The duo Blueprint learnt are aspirants warming up for reelection in the council elections slated for February 2022.

Both candidates are currently running on a joint ticket.

While Patience Ahiyaba is Counsel to the Plaintiff’s, Gabriel Apata is the Defendants’ Counsel in the legal tussle.

Although both men were alleged for giving false statement in their forms EC9 submitted to INEC, Mr. Shekwogaza was cleared of the allegations.

While giving a verdict on the case, Justice Obiora Egwuatu declared Musa Aminu disqualified from seeking re-election to the Vice Chairmanship post of the Bwari Area Council.

While fielding questions from newsmen after the proceedings, both the plaintiff and defendants have both expressed their readiness to appeal the judgment.

Justice Egwuatu did not however pronounce the disqualifications of the incumbent Chairman while reeling out his verdict.

