Court stops DSTV, GOTV’s price hike

A tribunal sitting in Abuja has ordered Multi-choice Nigeria Plc and the Federal Competition Consumer Protection Commission to stop the price hike on DSTV and GOTV products pending 11th of April 2022 fixed for hearing of the matter.

Recall the case was filed and dated 29th March, 2022, by the Festus Sanmi Onifade and Coalition Nigeria Consumer (The applicant) against Multi-choice Nigeria Plc & Federal Competition Consumer Protection Commission (Defendant/Respondents) before The Competition Consumer Protection Tribunal in Abuja.

The applicants have previously petitioned the 2nd defendant/respondent (Federal Competition Consumer Protection Commission) in two separate letters dated 19th May, 2020 and 2nd July, 2020 which remained unresolved until this recent price hike intended to take effect on 1st April, 20222.

A statement signed by Festus Sanmi Onifade Esq. in Abuja stated that an order of honourable tribunal mandated the 1st defendant/respondent to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The statement said, “An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st defendant/respondent either by itself, agents, representatives, officers or privies, howsoever described from carrying out the impending increase in tariffs and cost of its products and services intended to take effect from 1st April, 2022 until the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed before this Tribunal.

“By this order now, all parties are to maintain status quo. We want to appeal to consumers of DSTV and GOTV to still continue to pay the old price in compliance with the order of the tribunal pending the hearing and determination of all matter before the tribunal,” the statement reads.