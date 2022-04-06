Court stops Edo April 19 LG poll 

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained Edo state government from conducting its local government elections slated for April 19.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the order, Tuesday, while ruling on the experte application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Edo state local government election was challenged through a motion experte application on the grounds that the passage of the Edo State Electoral Amendment Law which provides 15 days within which political parties can conduct primary elections, send the names to candidates to INEC and campaign before the elections, is at variance with the Electoral Amendment Act 2022 signed into law by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The Acts provides 150 days for political parties to conduct its primary elections and other activities before the elections.

In his ruling, the presiding Judge agreed with the plaintiff that the review of the Electoral Amendment Act by Edo state House of Assembly is in contrast with the provisions of the Electoral Act as amendment by the National Assembly.

Consequently, the court restrained Edo state from conducting the local government elections.

Not only that, it equally ordered all the Edo state agencies and INEC from giving effect to the amended law 2022, pending the determination of the suit.

The court has since fixed April 14 for hearing on the substantive suit.