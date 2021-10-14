Court stops PDP from removing Orbih, others

The Federal High Court has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from removing its South-South National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih from office.

The order was giving by Justice O.A Adeniyi in an ex parte motion moved by the applicant’s counsel, Chief Godwin Obla SAN.

The motion marked M/6750/2021, was drawn from an originating process marked FCT/HC/CV/2646/21, between Chief Orbih as claimant/applicant against the Peoples Demicratic Party (Defendant).

Chief Orbih had in the exparte motion and an accompaning affidavit deposed to by one Mr Ode Aoyi, prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the Defendant/Respondent at any level by itself, its servants, agents, officers and others howsoever described, from giving effect to, recogni7zing or acting upon any so called confirmatiomation or ratification of the resolution of 7th October 2021, by a so called enlarged meeting of party elders and/or party working committee suspending the applicant from the party or acting upon the so called resolution of the self-acclaimed stakeholders of Edo State Chapter of the Respondent (PDP), which purported to suspend the Claimant/Applicant in defiance of the provision of Article 57(1)-(7) of the Constitution of the Defendant/Respondent pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

In an enrollment order sighted on Thursday, duly signed by Justice Adeniyi, dated October 14, 2021, the court held that “upon listening to M. Onyilokwu, Esq., counsel for the Applicant moving in terms of the motion paper, it is hereby ordered accordingly.

“An interim order of injunction is hereby made restraining the Defendant, at any ievel of its organs or its servants, agents, officers, or howsoever described, from giving effect to, recognizing or acting upon the resolution of a group calling itself Edo North Leaders/Stakeholders of the Defendant made on October 7, 2021, purporting to suspend the Applicant from the party and which resolution was purportedly ratified by the Edo Chapter of the Defendant without due consideration to the provisions of Article 57(1)-(7) of the Constitution of the Defendant, pending the hearing of and determination of the motion on notice.

“This order shall be served on the Defendant forthwith and the motion on notice, filed on 13/10/2021 is hereby set down to October 21, for hearing.”

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Monday evening ratified the suspension of the National Vice Chairman South-South of the party Dan Orbih, the member of the House of Representatives representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama; State Secretary of Edo State PDP, Hilary Otsu; the PDP Chairman in Oredo local government area, Oduwa Igbinosun, and the Chairman of PDP in Oredo Ward Four, Mr Friday Enaruna.

Related

No tags for this post.