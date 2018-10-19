Court strikes out contempt charge against Saraki, others

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday struck out the contempt

charge seeking to commit the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to

prison over alleged refusal to pay salaries and allowances of

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The judge struck out the charge following the confirmation that the

outstanding salaries and allowances due to Omo-Agege have been settled

fully by the senate.

Counsel to Omo-Agege, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), who confirmed the

settlement of the salaries and allowances subsequently applied for the

withdrawal of the contempt charge filed against Saraki and others.

Izinyon praised the leadership of the senate under Saraki for the

respect shown to the rule of law with the prompt payment of his client’s

entitlement.

He said: “The Court on October 11 granted adjournment for definite

hearing of committal proceedings and ordered that the processes be

served on the respondents.

“Last Friday, at about 2pm, one of the special assistants to the Senate

President said the cheques were ready, he came with 9 cheques which I

acknowledged and gave to my client, who informed me that there was a

shortfall of about N6m.”

Izinyon told the court that the senate after admitting that

the shortfall was occasioned by an error has made the payment in full

to his client.

Efut Okoi, Counsel to Saraki, told the court that his client as a law

abiding citizen effected the payment of the salaries and allowances in

compliance with the order of the court and urged others to emulate the

gesture.

He however did not oppose the application for

withdrawal of the contempt charge. Justice Dimgba, accordingly struck

out the motion dated August 15.