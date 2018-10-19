Court strikes out contempt charge against Saraki, others

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday struck out the contempt
charge seeking to commit the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki to
prison over alleged refusal to pay salaries and allowances of
Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.
The judge struck out the charge following the confirmation that the
outstanding salaries and allowances due to Omo-Agege have been settled
fully by the senate.
Counsel to Omo-Agege, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), who confirmed the
settlement of the salaries and allowances subsequently applied for the
withdrawal of the contempt charge filed against Saraki and others.
Izinyon praised the leadership of the senate under Saraki for the
respect shown to the rule of law with the prompt payment of his client’s
entitlement.
He said: “The Court on October 11 granted adjournment for definite
hearing of committal proceedings and ordered that the processes be
served on the respondents.
“Last Friday, at about 2pm, one of the special assistants to the Senate
President said the cheques were ready, he came with 9 cheques which I
acknowledged and gave to my client, who informed me that there was a
shortfall of about N6m.”
Izinyon told the court that the senate after admitting that
the shortfall was occasioned by an error has made the payment in full
to his client.
Efut Okoi, Counsel to Saraki, told the court that his client as a law
abiding citizen effected the payment of the salaries and allowances in
compliance with the order of the court and urged others to emulate the
gesture.
He however did not oppose the application for
withdrawal of the contempt charge. Justice Dimgba, accordingly struck
out the motion dated August 15.
