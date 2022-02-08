Court strikes out suit seeking invalidation of Osun APC state congress



An Osun state high court sitting in Ikire, Irewole local government, has struck out the case instituted against the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



This came after six days the federal high court dismissed a similar case against the ward congress of the party.



The suit was filed by Odetayo Olubunmi and Olanrewaju Esther, asking the court to invalidate the state congress that elected the Prince Gboyega Famodun-led State Executive and declare their faction as the authentic state officials of the party.

When the case came up Tuesday, counsel to the 6th defendant – APC, Mr Daud Akinloye, prayed the court to strike out the suit for lack of diligent prosecution.



His application was premised on the continued absence of the plaintiffs and/or their counsel as well as their refusal to serve the originating processes on the 1st to 5th defendants.



Justice Sikiru Oke, thereby struck out the case for lack of diligent prosecution.

