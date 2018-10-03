Court tells IGP to honour Senate invitation

A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday struck out the suit filed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris challenging the power of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Senate to summon him over national issues relating to his office. In a judgment delivered yesterday by Justice John Tsoho, the court held that the IGP’s suit constituted an abuse of court process, affirming that the police boss excuse is not tenable. The court agreed with the arguments canvassed by Saraki and the senate that the suit, as filed by the Police chief is subjudice. Justice Tsoho said he did not see any harm that would have been caused if the Police boss had honoured the invitation of the senate. “I hold that the Inspector-General of Police ought to have honoured the invitation of the senate, instead of running to court to stop the senate from investigating him. “The action of the plaintiff amounts to an abuse of court process and, it is hereby struck out”, Justice Tsoho held He added that the IGP ought to have honoured the second invitation of the senate to him, having failed to respond the first one as he was on an official assignment to Bauchi state with President Muhammadu Buhari. Consequent upon this, Justice Tsoho returned a suit the IGP filed against the Senate and its President to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati for re-assignment to another Judge. “This suit is similar to the one I just delivered judgment on and it will be in the interest of justice if this suit is returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment to another Judge. “Consequently, this suit is hereby returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment to another Judge”, Justice Tsoho held. IGP had, in his suit prayed the court to restrain the Senate and its President, Dr. Saraki or their agents or any committee from insisting that he must appear before the upper legislative chambers in person, to the exclusion of any of his subordinate officers. The IGP also explained to the court why he could not honour the senate invitation in person, saying he was “directed by the President to be among the presidential entourage embarking on a two-day official trip to Bauchi state and therefore on the said April 26, 2018, h

