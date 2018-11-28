Court to decide Fayemi, Oni fate over eligibility on Dec 17

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Engr. Segun Oni , his closet rival in the All Progressive Congress,( APC) , governorship primary election held on June 14, 2018, will know their fate in a court case in December 17.

Sitting over the case over Fayemi’s eligiblity to contest the APC primaries, Justice Ushe Agomah of the Federal High court in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday declared that she would deliver judgement on the case between Fayemi on the day.

Leading counsels to Engr Oni, Chief Tony Adeniyi, Dr lfe Arowosoge, Mr Omotayo Oloruntola and others had informed the court of his amended motion before the court.

However, Messrs Radius Balogun and Adeoye Aribasoye who appeared for Dr. Kayode Fayemi didn’t object to the amended motion while Mr Tajuden Akingbolu appeared for the second respondent and Mr Fatai Akogun representing INEC also didn’t object the amended motion.

Justice Ushe Agomah ruled in favour of Barrister Tony Adeniyi’s amended motion since his colleagues didn’t oppose it which means it has merit and asked him to present his motion which he did without wasting my time.

Justice Agomah had earlier thrown out the motion on notice by Barrister Ajayi Olowo seeking to be joined as fourth respondent as an interested party having participated in the June 14, governorship primary of the APC ,for lack of merit since the plaintiff did not recognize him in his petition to the court and beating in mind that Mr Olowo didn’t state it in his motion on notice the likely damage to cause him if he was not joined rendered the motion useless. He therefore struck it out.

While Mr Olowo ,said he would appeal the judgement ,

Chief Tony Adeniyi praise the court and Mr Rafiu Balogun over the peaceful access to the court without hindrance from the hoodlums he claimed to be All Progressive Congress thugs having reported to the court yesterday.

Mr Rafiu Balogun and his colleagues also expressed their minds to the peaceful conduct of the case as Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Engr. Segun Oni are members of the All Progressive Congress and they would not want the destabilisation of the party.

