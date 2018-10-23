Court to hear suit against AAU VC

Justice Justina Okeaya-Inneh of Ekpoma High Court in Edo state has

referred the case between the Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alli

University (AAU), Prof. Ignatius Onimawo and his rival, Prof. Efeisimi

Badaiki to the State Multi Door Court House for “across-the-table

settlement.”

The Judge handed out the order at the resumed hearing of the case

brought before it by Efeisimi Badaik, a Professor of law in the

University.

The court temporarily halted the process, following the alleged

refusal by the respondent’s counsel, H. Ogbodu to disclose the

information.

The lecturer is challenging the appointment of the VC, Prof. and the

Management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) to vindicate his

reputation.

He is asking for the release of certified true copies of the Report of

Joint Council and Senate Selection Board in choosing a substantive

Vice Chancellor for Ambrose Alli University on April, 28, 2016 under

the Freedom of Information (FOI) law.

The lecturer in his affidavit said he is among the candidates who

participated in the interview and examinations conducted by the

management of the University preceding the confirmation of Prof.

Ignatius Onimawo as the substantive Vice Chancellor in 2016.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.