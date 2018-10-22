Court to hear suit against AAU VC

Justice Justina Okeaya-Inneh of Ekpoma High Court in Edo state has
referred the case between the Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alli
University (AAU), Prof. Ignatius Onimawo and his rival, Prof. Efeisimi
Badaiki to the State Multi Door Court House for “across-the-table
settlement.”
The Judge handed out the order at the resumed hearing of the case
brought before it by Efeisimi Badaik, a Professor of law in the
University.
The court temporarily halted the process, following the alleged
refusal by the respondent’s counsel, H. Ogbodu to disclose the
information.
The lecturer is challenging the appointment of the VC, Prof. and the
Management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) to vindicate his
reputation.
He is asking for the release of certified true copies of the Report of
Joint Council and Senate Selection Board in choosing a substantive
Vice Chancellor for Ambrose Alli University on April, 28, 2016 under
the Freedom of Information (FOI) law.
The lecturer in his affidavit said he is among the candidates who
participated in the interview and examinations conducted by the
management of the University preceding the confirmation of Prof.
Ignatius Onimawo as the substantive Vice Chancellor in 2016.
