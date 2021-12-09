Court to IGP: Allow Hilton hotel owner access to choice medical facilities

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to allow the proprietor of Hiton Hotel in Ile-Ife, Dr. Ramon Adegoke Adedoyin access to medical facilities of his choice pending the hearing and determination of his fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed before the court.

The presiding Judge gave the order Thursday during the legal proceedings.

Adedoyin this medium report was arrested on the 15th November, 2021 in connection with allegations bordering on the mysterious death and dumping of the corpse of one Timothy Adegoke, a post graduate student of OAU, who was said to have lodged in the Applicant’s hotel, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, situate at Ile-Ife, Osun state.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, counsel to Adedoyin, who is also the founder of Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), informed the court that its order made on December 6, 2021 was duly served on the IGP as directed by the court.

According to him, on December 8, he personally visited the Force Headquarters and reminded the authorities of the coming up of the case on Thursday.

He however told the court the he was surprised that the IGP was not in court and was not represented by any legal practitioner and urged the court to take the motion exparte already filed as the respondent have been put on notice as directed.

Adedoyin had, in an ex-parte motion, filed along with a fundamental human rights enforcement suit before the court, prayed to be admitted to bail pending the conclusion of investigation by the Police or pending the determination of his fundamental human rights enforcement suit.

In the alternative, Adedoyin asked the court to grant him the permission to have access to quality medical facilities of his choice pending the conclusion of investigation by the Police and his possible arraignment.

Ruling on the application after listening to Adegoke, the trial Judge granted the request to the effect that the Police should allow the detainee access to medical facilities of his choice pending the hearing and determination of the fundamental human rights suit he filed before the court.

The matter has since been adjourned till January 21, 2021.

Earlier, the court had declined to grant any of the prayers contained in the exparte motion filed and instead, ordered Adedoyin to serve the exparte motion and other processes in the matter on the Police boss and consequently adjourned the matter till today Thursday for hearing.

