Court to prosecute corps members found violating COVID-19 protocols in Anambra







The Anambra State Coordinator, National Youth Social Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa, has setup a team of corps members as taskforce to enforce compliance to coronavirus approved protocols.

Baderinwa, while inducting the COVID-19/Sanitation Vanguards at Nnamdi Azikiwe National Orientation camp, Mbaukwu Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area, warned that corps members caught violating COVID-19 protocols would be prosecuted by camp court.

“Your life should be an example others will copy. You must adhere to COVID -19 protocols and maintain cleanliness to be able to drive the message and deliver on the mandate given to you as agents of change.

“You should ensure that all corps members wear facemask properly, wash their hands at intervals, make use of alcohol based hand sanitizer and ensure safe distancing as to flatten the curve of the deadly disease.

“We need clean environment. Everyone should dispose their trash in the waste bins provided in order to maintain a dirt free environment. Any corps member found violating the rules would be sanctioned accordingly after they might have faced the Camp Court,” she emphasised.

