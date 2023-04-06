Court upturns judgment awarding N30bn fine against Ebonyi

An Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Tuesday upturned the judgment of a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt which awarded over N30bn against Ebonyi state government and a garnishee order.

The Federal High Court presided over by Justice S.D Pam had on 15th day of July, 2022 delivered judgment against Ebonyi state government in a suit brought to it by Andrew Bishopton Limited and two other claimants over a failed /discontinued contract for the recovery of excess deductions from Paris Club loan.

Andrew Bishopton Ltd through its alter ego- Mrs Jackie Ikeotuonye and their cohorts had approached the lower court to claim, among other things, the sum of N30bn and other ancillary claims against the state government as irreparable damages for failure to pay a 25 percent commission on the failed contract, which the Federal High Court granted.

The Appeal Court upturned the judgment for lack jurisdiction of the court, as well as its lack of merit.

The recent judgement by the Appeal Court was sequel to an appeal filed by Ebonyi state government and the State Attorney General being appellants in a suit marked: Appeal No: CA/PH/321/2022, challenging the judgement of the lower Court on the grounds of improper determination of the jurisdiction of the trial court, the facts of the case and circumstances surrounding the suit.

