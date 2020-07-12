COVID-19: 1 dead as Oyo discharges 67, record 17 new cases



Oyo state Task Force on COVID-19 on Sunday disclosed that the state has discharged 67 confirmed coronavirus positive patients.

Chairman of the Task Force and governor of the state, Engr Seyi Makinde, who made this known in Ibadan said the state has recorded 17 new coronavirus positive cases and one death.



Governor Makinde inwho spoke via his Twitter handle disclosed that the 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases were discharged after receiving their second negative test results.

“67 confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 992,” he said.



The governor added, “Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 17 suspected cases came back positive” as follows; “Ibadan North (6), Ibadan South West (4), Lagelu (3), Oluyole (2), Akinyele (1) & Ogbomosho N (1) LGAs. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo state today is 1706.”