Covid-19: 144 vehicles, tricycles, impounded in Kaduna for curfew violation

Security operatives under the Kaduna state joint security outfit, Operation Yaki, have impounded 100 vehicles, 36 motorcycles and eight tricycles for violation of night time curfew imposed by the state government.

An officer of Operation Yaki, SP Bala Kassim, who gave the hint in Kaduna on Saturday, said all the owners of the vehicles and motorcycles have been charged to the mobile court and were already facing prosecution.

According to him, “you would recalled that, Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai on Tuesday announced the ease of lockdown in the state, which now allows movement in the afternoon and also intra-state travel.

“But the Governor stated clearly that, there is curfew between 8pm and 5am. It is however disheartening that, some residents of the state have consistently violated the curfew order.

“So, on Thursday, combined team of Police, Air Force, Civil Defence, DSS, KADVS, KASTLEA and FRSC were out to enforce the curfew order. That day, no arrest was made, because we chose that day to remind the people that, there is night time curfew.

“Yesterday (Friday), we went out again at about 8:45pm and we arrested violators with about 100 vehicles, 36 motorcycles and eight tricycles, popularity known as Keke NAPEP.

“In the course of the operation, those on essential services, like medical practitioners and others were allowed to go while the rest have been charged to the mobile court situated within the vicinity.

“The state government brought mobile court to the premises of the operation Yaki in order to make things easy for the magistrate and her team,” he said.

The Operation Yaki Commander, who is the leader of the operation reiterated that, he will ensure the full enforcement of the curfew order, adding that he would not hesitate to arrest whoever violates the order.