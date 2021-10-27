COVID-19: 180,000 health workers died globally in 16 months – WHO

A report released Wednesday by the World Health Organisation (WHO) said some 80,000 to 180,000 healthcare workers globally are estimated to have died from COVID-19 between January 2020 and May 2021.

The report stated that less than one in 10 healthcare workers in Africa are fully vaccinated and more than 128,000 have been infected with the virus,

The agency has also found that only one in seven COVID-19 infections are detected in Africa due to limited testing which implies that the true number is likely much higher.

It stated further that G20 countries have received 15 times more COVID-19 vaccine doses per capita than countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

A new analysis conducted by science analytics company Airfinity, exposed the severity of vaccine inequity between high-income and low-income countries, especially in Africa.

The analysis stated that doses delivered to G20 countries per capita are 15 times higher than doses delivered per capita to sub-Saharan African countries;15 times higher than doses delivered per capita to low-income countries and 3 times higher than doses delivered per capita in all other countries combined.