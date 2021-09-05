COVID-19: 27 dead, nearly 1000 new infections recorded in 24 hours as cases soar in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control says the country’s total infection toll now stands at 195,052, with a fatality toll of 2,522.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Sunday morning, adding that Nigeria recorded 27 more Coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths and 964 new infections from 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 964 fresh cases reported on Saturday indicated an increase from the 444 cases posted on Friday.

The public health agency noted that Lagos State, the country’s epicenter of COVID-19, reported 456; Ondo followed with 180, while Edo recorded the third highest infection with 66 cases.

Amongst others are: Rivers (62), Niger (26), Akwa Ibom (25), Ekiti (22), Kwara (22), Oyo (22), Kaduna (17), Delta (14), Benue (12), Gombe (9), Plateau (9), FCT (8), Jigawa (5), Ogun (4), Bayelsa and Nasarawa (2) each, and Bauchi (1).

The agency also noted that the country’s active coronavirus cases in Nigeria were 10,026, with a total of 182,463 cases successfully treated and discharged after recovery as of Sept. 4.

The NCDC said that over 2.7million samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population were tested.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level two continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the NCDC noted that with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, Nigerians must all do their part to help minimise instances of exposure.

The agency stressed that every COVID-19 related death was a reminder of the damage COVID-19 could cause when it gets into the community.

While urging Nigerians to get vaccinated, it stressed that the COVID-19 was causing severe illness in people of all ages.

The centre, therefore, advised Nigerians to get vaccinated now to protect themselves, their friends and their community from the virus.

NAN