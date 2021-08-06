Covid-19: 35 corps members test positive in Ogun

At least 35 corps members have tested positive to COVID-19 at the Ogun state National YNYSC orientation camp.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, disclosed this Thursday while briefing newsmen in Abeokuta on the rise in the 3rd wave of Covid-19 in the state.

She stated that about 109 corps members were diagnosed with the virus at the NYSC orientation camps nationwide which opened at the weekend for Batch B, Stream 1, with six cases recorded in Ogun.

The Commissioner for Health however confirmed the rise to 35 cases in Ogun state on Thursday, adding that some corps members have been confined to isolation centers, while others were on home management.

“The number of NYSC members that have tested positive is 35. Some are on home management while some are in the isolation center,” she said.

Coker also expressed concerns that Ogun has continued to record rise in cases since the beginning of August, with at least 7 to 16 cases per day.

“Ogun state has continued to record a rise in the number of COVID 19 cases, with a 6 fold increase in admissions into the isolation centre compared to what was recorded 2 months earlier.

“In the month of June 2021, there were only two cases giving a positivity rate of 0.04% while the month of July had a sharp rise of 96 cases with positivity rate of 7.4%.

“The first 3 days in the month of August has also seen a rise in positivity rate of 14.6%. Isolation Ward at OOUTH which had only 2 admissions in June currently has 12 persons on admission whilst isolation ward at Ikenne has 35 admissions with 71 on home management.

“Death rate had remained relatively static at 50 till July 15 after which we recorded 7 deaths in the last two weeks.

In the last one week, there has been a sharp rise in new cases from 7 per day to 16 per day,” she stressed.