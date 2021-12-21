COVID-19 4th wave: FCTA harps on non-pharmaceutical strategies

As Nigeria goes through the widening 4th wave of COVID-19, the FCT administration Monday said the emphasis is still on the non pharmaceutical strategies, such as minimising physical contact, keeping social distances, wearing facemasks, and hand washing, to avoid the escalation of the pandemic.

FCTA noted that the residents and other stakeholders in the nation’s capital city must take precautions, by continuing to be aware of established specific and simple preventive measures.

Dr. Abubakar Tafida, Secretary FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS),stated this while updating journalists on the 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the FCT.

Tafida stated that about three weeks ago, the FCTA concluded that the FCT is into the fourth wave, following a rising number of cases.

He added that as of Sunday December 19, 2021, FCT had a total of 84 cases, which brought cumulative cases so far confirmed in the FCT since the first wave to about 24,861.

He said: “Now we have 1,246 active cases. We noted an additional 13 cases in the past 24 hours. In terms of people or cases on admission, we have a total of 105; 92 of this number are in the Dome, 13 at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, this signifies the severity of the conditions, so preparedness is key to effectively handling the pandemic.

“So you can see that within the span of three weeks, we are having almost a thousand plus, so if we continue to neglect these preventive measures, the situation might become very alarming and difficult to handle.

“In our last meeting, we looked at the current situation, the increasing number of cases, what we have been doing, and we have developed strategies, which are in consonance with scientific and other data available to us.