COVID-19: 87 escape, declared health risk in Edo



The Edo state government has declared 87 persons health risk to other lawful citizens following the inability of officials to trace the individuals over issues bothering their COVID-19 status.

Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie, the state team lead on COVID-19 who disclosed this on Thursday during an update of the pandemic said, “It has become impossible to trace the individuals due to wrong contact details they provided to health officials.

Osagie stated that the unnamed persons had presented themselves for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 and thereafter disappeared before the outcome of their health status were determined. According to him, “Across our surveillance pillar, people have fallen-off. We have listed 1308 of them. We have not been able to reach 87 of them due to wrong addresses and wrong phone numbers that they gave.

“57 of our contacts that we are following up are asymptomatic while a few tested positive.

“We are still following up 412. Commutatively, this is where we stand as far as the pandemic is concerned.”

Osagie also, disclosed that the state has a total of 732 active cases and 70 Covid-19 mortality since the 3rd wave of the pandemic started on July 17, 2021.

