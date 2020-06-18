COVID-19: 9 dead as Coronavirus cases shoot to 661 in Oyo

Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, Thursday said the state has recorded 56 new coronavirus positive cases.

The governor who made this known via his Twitter handle said with the 56 new cases, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases in the state has increased to 661.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for fifty-six suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Saki W (14), Oluyole (9), Ibadan N (6), Akinyele (10), Ibadan SE (5), Ibadan SW (4), Ibadan NW (2), Atisbo (1), Saki E (1) Ido (1), Ona Ara (1), Ibarapa N (1), Egbeda (1) LGAs,” he said.

The governor further announced that Oyo state recorded another one death from Covid-19 bringing the number of deaths recorded in the state to 9.

“One COVID-19 related case passed away today (Thursday). So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is nine.”