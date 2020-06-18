COVID-19: 9 dead as Coronavirus cases shoot to 661 in Oyo

June 18, 2020 Bayo Agboola News 0




Oyo state governor, Engr  Seyi Makinde, Thursday said the state has 56 new coronavirus positive cases.

The governor who made this known via his Twitter handle said with the 56 , the total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases in the state has increased to 661.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for fifty-six suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Saki W (14), Oluyole (9), Ibadan N (6), Akinyele (10), Ibadan SE (5), Ibadan SW (4), Ibadan NW (2), Atisbo (1), Saki E (1) Ido (1), Ona Ara (1), Ibarapa N (1), Egbeda (1) LGAs,” he said.

The governor further announced that Oyo state another one death from Covid-19 bringing the number of deaths in the state to 9.

“One COVID-19 related case passed away today (Thursday). So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is nine.”

