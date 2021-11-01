Covid-19: Abiodun gives Ogun residents 60-day ultimatum to get vaccinated or…

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has given residents up to 60 days to get vaccinated or risk being banned from assessing government facilities in the state.



The governor made this known Monday, at the flag off ceremony of mass covid-19 vaccination held at the Arcade ground in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta

Abiodun stated that “We are going to give a window for people to get vaccinated, and that window start from today to the next 60 days.



“Anybody after 60 days that is not vaccinated will not be allowed in our offices, in our schools, will not be allowed to do businesss with us. After vaccination, you are expected to carry your vaccine card with you at all times.



“It is important to know that a total of 298, 789 people of Ogun State had their first dose of covid-19 vaccine, while 128,000 people are waiting to have their second dose.



“This figure implies that only about 5% of the total population have had their first dose, while only 2.4% have been totally vaccinated.



Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib stated that about 7.8% of the targeted eligible population of 112 million Nigerians have been vaccinated, adding that the agency has targeted to vaccinate at least 50% of eligible population by January 31, 2022.



Dr. Faisal therefore assure that the federal government has made provision for a safe covid-19 vaccine in the country, saying that the mass vaccination campaign is a carefully designed and quality-controlled strategy that creates greater access to covid-19 vaccines in Nigeria through prudent expansion of vaccination sites and involvement of private and even more public health facilities in vaccine administration.



“As of 31st October 2021, a total of 5,684,939 eligible persons have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria, while 3,073,937 have received their second doses and thus fully vaccinated. These figures respectively represent 5% and 2.8% of the targeted eligible population of 112 Million Nigerians.

“Now that we have the vaccines in the current expanded delivery model, the Agency has set an ambitious target to vaccinate at least 50% of eligible population by January 31, 2022. While this is the generic model being proposed by the Agency, we expect States, just like we have seen in Ogun State to use their local knowledge, experiences, and contexts to customize this approach to fit their realities on ground.

“Let me assure all Nigerians again that the Federal Government remains committed to the provision of safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines in the country backed with accountability and transparency. This is why, every COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria is tagged and tracked by NAFDAC, to ensure quality and potency is maintained across the supply chain, until the vaccine is administered”, he added