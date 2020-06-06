COVID-19: After weeks of closure, Jos central Mosque opens for Juma’at prayers

The Jos central Mosque, Friday, opened after eight weeks for Juma’at prayer.

The chief of imam of the Mosque Sheikh Lawal Adam Abubakar during his sermon admonished Muslims to be patients and remain prayerful to Allah.

He said people should continue to abide by all safety protocols against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We should all continue to remain in supplication to Allah, seeks for his forgiveness and also pray so that He can take off the pandemic,” he said.

Also, the state publicity secretary of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in the state, Malam Sani Mudi, said the mosque authority would continue to ensure that all safety protocol against the disease are followed in the Mosque.

“As you have seen that after several weeks of mosque closure, today by Allah’s grace, it has been reopened, we have prayed and in full adherents to all government protocol on COVID-19,” he said.

Malam Mudi said the worshippers complied and observed social distancing, used facemasks, wished hands at the Mosque entrance, adding that such will continue subsequently.

Sheikh Lawal also led worshippers to offer special prayers for the peace and progress of Plateau state and Nigeria.

“Nigeria is the only country we have, we must pray for its peace and development.

“We pray Allah to guide our leaders right from the President, down to local government council chairman, to lead us righteously,” he prayed.

Governor Simon Lalong, who was represented by two of his commissioners, led by Malam Muhammad Muhammad, the commissioner of transport, said government was happy that people have duly observed all protocols.

He said: “We thank God the Almighty for seeing this special day, because it takes several weeks without performing prayers, but today it was opened again.

“We call the people to continue so that we can see the end of this Coronavirus pandemic.”

He further appreciated the special prayers offered for the state and Nigeria, “in the spirit of marking the country’s democracy day.”

Blueprint observed that worshipers strictly adhered to all government protocols against the spread of coronavirus.

Members of the JNI and other Islamic first aide workers, directed worshipers to wash hands and observe social distancing.