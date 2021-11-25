COVID-19: AMAC chair flags off vaccination campaign for 972,000





Chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, Thursday, flagged off the mass vaccination campaign for residents against COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the exercise held at the Mabushi Primary Health-Care Center, Candido, who was represented by the vice chairman of the council, Lawrence Oluchukwu, said apart from the effort of the council to save over 1.5 million lives within FCT in 50 days, the mass vaccination was also targeted at 972,000 eligible persons in approved vaccination centers in the FCT.

He said: “The spread of the COVID-19 disease is like a wild fire capable of killing so many people at a time. It is neither a disease for the white nor black or rich man disease as some of us insinuated. It is a worldwide disease that kills both the rich and the poor and black and white alike. That is why WHO declared it pandemic.

“As a government, we realised that COVID-19 has come to change the narrative in our socio-cultural and economic activities and we must have to tackle it head long. We therefore encourage AMAC residents to take advantage of this mass vaccination campaign and get vaccinated to contain the ravaging virus.

“The council, in collaboration with FCT Primary Health Care Board and all our partners, made concerted effort to ensure that we save over 1.5 million lives within FCT in 50 days. AMAC is targeting to vaccinate about 972,000 eligible persons in our approved vaccinated centers in FCT.

“All our elected councilors and supervisory councilors are encouraged to participate fully in sensitisation of the communities on this COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign. We also seek the support of our traditional and religious leaders, opinion leaders and other stakeholders to take this campaign to our various communities and villages. All the residents of AMAC are also enjoined to get vaccinated in order to secure our future.

