COVID-19 an unprecedented disruption to global economy, world trade – SON

The Director-General and Chief Executive of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr. Osita A. Aboloma has said the Covid -19 pandemic represents an unprecedented disruption to the global economy and world trade, as production and consumption are scaled back across the globe.

Aboloma stated this when he awarded its Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme(MANCAP) certification to eleven (11) deserving manufacturing companies in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

The DG in a press statement issued on Sunday explained the importance of standardisation activities during this pandemic and the important role.

He said SON is playing within the Federal Government’s effort to combat the Covid -19 virus.

According to him, essential supplies which are crucial for the safety of Nigerian lives, the Federal Government has directed that factories remained open and regulatory Agencies such as SON, be fully deployed to ensure that regulatory framework and practices that are needed to support and enhance the quality, safety and compliance of goods, services and processes are operating during this period.

He stressed that it is in line with this directive, that the MANCAP award ceremony is carried out.

He noted that, today more than ever, the use of Standards are very essential to ensure that products and services meet minimum requirements.

He stressed that standards are useful in mitigating the negative effects of the Covid- 19 global pandemic in multiple ways and that in the light of this, SON being one of the essential services providers, has been going around to monitor the activities of production outfits.

While commending the recipients for going through this quality journey, and describing them as Quality Ambassadors whose products have earned the MANCAP certification of conformity through hard work and consistency of production to defined requirements.

Mr. Aboloma called on all manufacturers to get the MANCAP certification, which guarantees a boost in global markets access, consumer confidence, employment generation, wealth creation and quality production, amongst other benefits.

He enjoined them to conspicuously display the MANCAP certification mark on the products as evidence that their product has been certified as fit for purpose.