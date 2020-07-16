COVID-19: Anambra aligns with FG, keeps schools shut



The Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) has said it has no intention of reopening primary and junior secondary schools in the state against the directive of the federal government.

ASUBEB Chairman, Mr Patrick Ugboaja, who disclosed this in an interview with Blueprint in Awka, the state capital, hailed the decision of the federal government that schools should remain shutdown pending when all the safety measures on coronavirus protocols were fully implemented.

“Every state education ministry works in line with the directive issued by the federal ministry of Education. So, we won’t be resuming until they give us go ahead. Everyone should understand their position because we have to ensure that every school has the facility and readiness to observe all safety protocols on COVID-19.

“Parents, guardians and their wards should bear with us. As much as it is affecting us, we can’t go contrary to that due its health implications.

“Meanwhile, Anambra state is still running teach on air programmes. I urge all to cue into it by tuning in to the radio or the television channels at the appropriate time. It is also accessible on the designated media website,” Ugboaja added.

He, however, reiterated the state government’s directive that teachers should report to schools despite that pupils and students were at home as it would, according to him, help them to put the necessary measures in place before the official resumption date.

“Most schools are also administering tests and assignments to pupils and students. They still have to continue. Teachers should still go to schools. They are our foot soldiers. We are looking up to them in getting the schools in the right position before resumption. We will soon commence supervision of schools,” he said.