Covid-19: Anambra govt begins 10% tax refund to traders

The Anambra state government, Friday, kicked off disbursement of 10 per cent tax deductions to traders and business owners in the state.

The chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AiRS), Dr. David Nzekwu, who announced this at a stakeholders’ meeting on Covid-19 palliatives for Traders and Business Owners in the state, said the refund was from last year’s taxes.

According to him, the package would be remitted online in fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Willie Obiano as part of measures to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

He said, “At the wake of the pandemic, the governor announced tax relief package for traders and business owners and extension of various assistance to the elderly and most vulnerable.

“Most important of the packages is the 10 per cent tax relief to be given to every trader and business owners in the state. We’ve been working on a system that will make it seamless for them to claim the stimulus package. We want to put you through on the various steps to take to access those claims.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner, Trade and Commerce, Chief Uche Okafor, and his colleague from Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, urged the citizenry not to be tired of paying tax as “there are many evidence that they are being utilised for the overall interest of all through the provision of basic amenities and others.”

Earlier, Prince Chris Azor of the Civil Society Network, urged the government to always make public how taxes being paid were being utilised as well as to include women, traders, people with disabilities and others in decision making as it would help in increasing citizen response to tax payment.