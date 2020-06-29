COVID-19: Anxiety as 3 die in Ebonyi, cases rise to 503, 24 health workers infected

Ebonyi state government said it has recorded three deaths as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, disclosed this while briefing governor David Umahi at the new government house complex Abakaliki, Sunday night.

He said out of the three deaths recorded, one was a retired permanent Secretary, from Ebonyi central senatorial zone of the state. The name of the deceased was not disclosed.

Umezurike also said 24 Health workers have been infected with Covid-19 in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic and expressed concern on the spread of the virus in the state.

He also said the Vovid-19 cases in the state have skyrocketed to 503 while 357 of the infected persons have recovered and discharged in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

He equaly noted that a total of 3,369 samples have been tested in the state.

Responding, governor Umahi became uneased at the increasing number of the cases recorded in the state despite the state government’s effort.

He however frowned at the non-chalant attitude of residents who he said have refused to obey safety protocol which led to increase in cases.