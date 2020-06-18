COVID-19: Awka South LG worst hit by Coronavirus in Anambra – Obiano’s aide



A member of the Anambra state COVID-19 Team, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, has listed Awka South local government area which houses the state capital city as the highest with a record of coronavirus cases in the state.



Ibezim, who is a Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice, said Awka South has 22 cases, Idemili North (10), while Nnewi North has 3 reported figures, adding that they would intensify search for those inflicted with the pandemic across all communities.

“The increased number of coronavirus cases in Awka South Local Government Area was what led to the closure of Eke Awka market and curfew imposed on the capital city from 8pm to 6am from Monday this week. The government action has instilled discipline and compliance to COVID-19 preventives measures by the people of the state,” he said .

According to him, the government has equally warned other council areas to comply with the COVID-19 preventive measures or face similar sanctions as the state was willing to contain the spread of the disease.

He further appealed for partnership from community leaders, religious leaders, nongovernmental organisations, youth groups and civil societies organisations with a view to moblise support of the citizens to the government directives.