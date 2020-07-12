COVID 19: Bauchi grants waiver to tax payers

In order to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on tax payers, the government of Bauchi state has granted tax reliefs to tax payers in the state.

Executive chairman of the state board of internal revenue, Muazu Usman, who disclosed this in a press release issued to journalists said the state governor, Bala Mohammed has approved the tax waivers.

According to him, some of the waivers include; extension of the deadline for submission of return of income Form A by taxable persons and filing of annual returns by employers in line with personal income tax act to 31st July 2020.

Another relief he said is waiver of penalty on late remittance of pay as you earn (PAYE) deductions on hotels, restaurants, road transport operators, private schools proprietors that were supposed to remit their dues from January to July this year.

Apart from that, Muazu added that waivers were also granted on late payment of ground rent for 12 months effective from January 1st 2020, penalty on late payment of deed registration approved from January 2020 to December 2020.

“The implementation of presumptive tax regime on all informal sector businesses; traders, artisans, market women and other small scale businesses scheduled to commence in June 2020 is now shifted to October 2020.

“The imposition of consumption tax on hotels, restaurants and allied services scheduled to commence in June 2020 is now shifted to October 2020,” he revealed.