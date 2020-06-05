Covid-19: Bello lifts lockdown on Kabba-Bunu LG

Barely 48 hours after the imposition of total lockdown on Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi state to check the alleged Covod-19 outbreak in the area, Governor Yahaya Bello has lifted the lockdown and urged residents to go about their normal businesses.

The governor, who disclosed this at the Government House, Lokoja, Friday, said the medical team led by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Audu, had collected samples from family members of the two victims and those suspected to have had contact with the victims and the result of the tests came out negative.

Yahaya said several samples were collected during the lockdown which would be sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for further tests to check with the result of the medical team.

He said, “This shows that we are moving out clean. Two weeks was set aside to carry out the exercise, but our medical team completed the exercise within the 48 hours as a result of their effectiveness and efficiency.

“This is not the first time we have issues of health challenges. When Lassa fever, yellow fever and food poisoning broke out in the state, we curtailed them and the state is safe.

“However, the mission of lockdown in Kabba-Bunu local government has been accomplished and, therefore, I lifted the total lockdown completely since there was no incident of Covid-19 recorded during the exercise.”