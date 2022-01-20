COVID -19: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, others pledge $150m to CEPI

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome has pledged $150 million out of a total of $300 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

The pledges come ahead of a global replenishment conference in March to support CEPI’s visionary five-year plan to better prepare for, prevent and equitably respond to future epidemics and pandemics.

The co-chair of the Gates foundation, Bill Gates, said as the world responds to the challenge of a rapidly evolving virus, the need to deliver new, lifesaving tools has never been more urgent.

According to him, “Our work over the past 20 years has taught us that early investment in research and development can save lives and prevent worst-case scenarios. Five years ago, following the Ebola and Zika epidemics, our foundation helped launch CEPI.

“Today, we’re increasing our commitment and pledging an additional $150 million to help CEPI accelerate the development of safe and effective vaccines against emerging variants of the coronavirus and to prepare for, and possibly even prevent, the next pandemic.”

He said since its inception, CEPI has played a central scientific role in curbing epidemics around the world, overseeing a number of scientific breakthroughs and putting pandemic preparedness at the center of the global health R&D agenda.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, CEPI responded immediately, buildingone of the world’s largest and most diverse portfolios of COVID-19 vaccine candidates—14 in all, including six of which continue to receive funding, and three of which have been granted emergency use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Also, the Director of Wellcome , Dr Jeremy Farrar said the overriding lesson from this pandemic is the need for effective organizations and systems to be in place and ready before a crisis, as well as acting rapidly based on well-established science when such crises inevitably occur.

In his word “Wellcome proudly founded CEPI in 2017 along with partners from Norway, India, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,and the World Economic Forum following the devastating 2014–16 Ebola epidemic. We learned the importance of conducting high-quality research during a crisis.

“Since then, CEPI has worked tirelessly, and by fostering global collaboration, it has played a truly integral role in the global pandemic response from early January 2020 onwards.”

“Our new commitment of $150 million recognizes the enormous potential CEPI has to protect lives against emerging infectious diseases.

“The effects of COVID-19 have been sobering. We urge leaders to provide their support and ensure that CEPI reaches its funding target. It is in the world’s collective interest to avoid repeating mistakes and to help future generations prevent epidemics.

“Beyond COVID-19, CEPI has filled a vital gap in supportingvaccine equity alongside R&D. CEPI is currently supporting the research and development of accessible vaccines against other infectious diseases, including the first-ever vaccines to reach clinical trials against the deadly Nipah and Lassa viruses.

“The organization has also played a critical role in efforts to end Ebola, including supporting the development of a second Ebola vaccine by Janssen,” he said.