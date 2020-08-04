COVID-19: Buhari donates N67m PPEs to São Tomé and Principe



President Muhammadu Buhari has donated Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and medical supplies worth N67 million to the government and people of Sao Tome and Principe, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, said on Monday.



Addressing journalists at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force in Abuja, the SGF said the president donated the medical equipment as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Champion on the Containment of COVID-19 in the West African sub-region.

He said the Presidential Task Force is set to present the sixth interim report on the eased lockdown to the president, the outcome of which would pave a way forward for the PTF.

“I am happy to inform you that, as the ECOWAS Champion on the Containment of COVID-19 in the West African Sub-Region, Mr. President made a donation of N67million worth of PPEs and medical supplies to the government and people of Sao Tome and Principe.



“Mr. President’s leadership of this regional effort would be more impactful if Nigerians demonstrate that our National Response could be replicable in other West African countries by changing their behavior.

“The PTF will submit its 6th Interim Report to Mr. President and subject to his approval, we hope to present the way forward to Nigerians at the next briefing on Thursday 6th August, 2020,” he said.

He said the Presidential Task Force believes that schools remain a veritable ground for community transmission of coronavirus in the country.



“We informed you about the date that exit examination classes in schools would reopen preparatory to the commencement of examination. I wish to restate that the education sector is critical for the development of our children and our nation. Reopening the sector is also a source of concern based on the fact that the school system remains a veritable ground for increasing community transmission if appropriate protocols are not put in place and more importantly adhered to. In this regard, the PTF wishes to implore stakeholders to ensure that the agreed protocols are put in place and measures strictly adhered to,” he said.



He said the Presidential Task Force would brainstorm with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the guidelines to be adopted for the forthcoming elections in Edo, Nasarawa and Ondo states.

“The National Response would continue to guide the adoption of sector specific guidelines and protocols just as the PTF is currently concluding discussions with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on appropriate guidelines to be adopted for elections beginning with the August 8th Bye-Election in Nasarawa State to be followed by those for Edo and Ondo States in September and October respectively.



“I, therefore, wish to use this opportunity to implore party leaders, aspirants, members and supporters to remain mindful of the virulent nature of COVID-19 during electioneering campaigns and other election processes. We need to remain alive to enjoy the benefits of our democracy,” he said.



He thanked Nigerians that continue to respond to call for involvement in the National Response initiatives to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“In this regard, we thank the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, for donating four motorized modular fumigators (two each to the PTF and the FCT).



“In the same vein, we want to appreciate the UN Basket and European Union for delivering the second tranche of the PPEs, medical supplies and equipment,” he said.