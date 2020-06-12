Covid-19: Business gurus still counting their losses

As the lockdown on the economy continues to ease gradually, so business are picking up from where they left off. However, many say it would take several months before things get back to normal; BENJAMIN UMUTEME reports.

Mr. Chigozie Chukwuma is a plumber who does his business in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT0. Since the federal government announced the lockdown in late March, it has become difficult getting jobs. According to him, several jobs he was to start in April have been cancelled by the contractors who cited the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic as being responsible for the cancellation.

Now, he doesn’t find it easy to even restock his plumbing material shop because some of the goods he ordered from Lagos have yet to arrive because of the ban on interstate travels.

“It has not been easy for me. Two contracts I secured to supply and do the plumbing work for two housing estates have been cancelled because the developers say there is no money for now. The situation has left me in a bad state as I have eaten into my business money, which is not good for my business or for me,” he said. Chukwuma’s situation typifies the state of affairs most businesses – big and small – are currently going through in Nigeria.

The lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic is an on-going pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. The outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, and a pandemic on March 11. As at June 10, 2020, more than 7.24 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported in more than 188 countries and territories, resulting in more than 411,000 deaths – more than 3.37 million people have recovered.

The federal government first announced the lockdown in late March in the major cities of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for an initial 14 days. And since then till date the government has come out with one policy or the other in order to curb the spread of the virus which has infected over 13,000 Nigerians with about 364 deaths.

The NBS report

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that its recent survey has revealed that 42 per cent of Nigerians lost their job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NBS said the impact of Covid-19 on employment and income has been widespread. The survey was conducted by the NBS to monitor the impact of Covid-19 to access the impact of the pandemic on the national economy.

“In order to track the impacts of the pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics implemented the Nigeria Covid-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (Covid-19 NLPS) on a nationally representative sample of 1,950 households,” NBS said in the report, ” Covid-19 Impact Monitoring.” It explained in the report that 42 per cent of respondents who were working before the outbreak reported that they were not currently working due to Covid-19.

According to the NBS, the survey was conducted between April and May 2020, during the time when the index case was identified in the country. It stated that the impact of Covid-19 has been most strongly felt in the commerce, service, and agriculture sectors.

The report also stated that seventy-nine per cent of households surveyed reported that their households’ total income have decreased since mid-March.

In the report, NBS said experience of economic shocks by Nigerians in the few months after the outbreak of coronavirus far exceeds shocks experienced between 2017 and 2019.

“The most widely reported shock experienced by households was an increase in prices of major food items faced by 85 percent of households since the outbreak compared to only 19 percent between January 2017 and January 2019.”

The report indicated that the coping mechanism for 51 per cent of households interviewed was reducing food consumption between March and May 2020.

“Many households have struggled to cope with these widespread shocks with 51 percent of all households resorting to reducing food consumption.”

To further cope with the shocks, NBS’s survey said many households were also drawing down their savings, 29 per cent of the households falls into this category.

Also, a total of 26 per cent of interviewed households who needed medical treatment reported not being able to access treatment. The survey further revealed that 38 per cent of households with children who attended school prior to school closures due to the pandemic reported that their children did not engage in any learning or education activities.

Most of the households whose children did not engage in learning activities said between March and May, they did not have any contact with their children’s teachers.

In a chat with Blueprint Weekend, a business woman, Aruoriwo Ubochi, said business has been bad. She told our correspondent that Covid-19 and the attendant lockdown that followed has affected her business.

“I have been almost rendered idle by this lockdown as the office where I do business is function at half strength. This has really impacted on my finances,” she said.

The heat

With the pandemic forcing Nigerian bars, restaurants, hotels and event centres to shut down or maintain partial operation in some cases, operators in the food and beverages sector may have to contend with newer challenges of poor demand and slow production.

Already, purchasing power of consumers have been weakened coupled with the Covid-19 environment, there are concerns about stimulating demand, considering the fact that many events and parties that account for large consumption and demand may not happen. For operators in the Food, Beverage and Tobacco sector, confidence in the economy fell to 54.3 points in Q1 2020 from 61.2 points recorded in Q4 2019.

For Nigerian Breweries Plc, sales were flat year-on-year in Q1, whereas gross margin narrowed by -19bps y/y to 41.9 per cent. Bottom-line was largely impacted by a 14% y/y increase in operating expenses to N24.1 billion; as such PBT for the quarter declined by -28 per cent y/y to N8.3 billion.

Even Guinness Nigeria Plc, was not spared as net sales declined -18% y/y, indicating that volume losses in Nigeria and Ghana (malt market), and the impact of higher excise taxes fuelled Guinness’ net sales decline.

Co-founder at Drivers.ng Daniel Esthekpaobo fears that the pandemic and the resultant lockdown might lead to a collapse of his business. He, therefore, called on government to assist them and prevent a fade out of their business.

“Well, the effect of this virus has been a colossal fall from progress for our business. We have now resulted to working remotely; financially we are on a decline, as drivers have been told by their employers to stay at home,” he said.

For partner at Statisense Victor Ejechi, “Covid-19 is not just coming to disrupt our health or daily activities, it has also come to disrupt businesses and many start-up companies after the pandemic will face difficulties in operating due to huge losses and may eventually shut down jacking up the number of unemployed people in the country.”

In the same vein, the founder, JustUsed Titobi Oreolorun, said, “For us at JustUsed, we have had a slow product purchase since last week and we can’t import most of our gadgets since all borders are on lockdown, as sourcing in the country also has come with a very high cost and Covid-19 is playing a major part in this.”