Covid-19: Businessman distributes PPE to Kaduna residents



Kaduna-based businessman, Engr. Sani Jimoh, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to residents of the state as his contribution to curb the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Kaduna state.

Presenting the equipments made of facemasks, face shields and hand sanitizers at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), premises on Wednesday, Engr Jimoh, said it is his own contribution to remind Nigerians that Covid-19 is real, and they have to protect themselves always.

He called on the elites and privileged people in the society to lend a helping hand to the less privileged particularly to lessen the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and stem the spread of the pandemic in Kaduna state and in Nigeria.



Engr. Jimoh, who is the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Sanjim Software and Design Company, said the gesture would be a continuous process as more PPE will be donated in due course.

He also said that the donation was borne out of his desire to show appreciation for the Area Students Forum (ASF), for honouring him with an award as a nation builder.