COVID-19: CAC registration certificates to be issued electronically

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has company registration certificates will from July 24th,2020 all registration certificates will be sent to customers through courier services or electronically to avoid physical contact with clients.

The Registrar General, Garba Abubakar, while reacting to issues that led to a protest by some aggrieved customers at the corporate headquarters of the commission in Abuja explained that since the lockdown as a result of the covid-19 pandemic was eased off by the Federal Government, the premises of the commission has always been overwhelmed with clients which forced the management to take a drastic decision in compliance with the covid-19 protocols to stop the spread of the pandemic.

He explained that what they have done is to insist that mailing not have any physical contact with customers any longer.

He said from tomorrow,July 24th, 2020 all new certificate will be sent through courier companies and the customers will bear the cost because they are paying for transport or buying fuel to drive themselves to this place, they can as well pay the cost of delivery and from 10th August every other process will be done by mailing” he said.

The Registrar General who noted that only skeletal service is being carried out said the Commission will no longer allow outsiders to have access to sensitive documents as practiced in the past but operate based on accepted global standard practices.

“We have been forced to revisit the existing system of dealing with our customers because since the ease of lockdown we have been allowing customers to come to the commission to do their transactions but the crowd is becoming uncontrollable and it appears to negating the Covid-19 protocol issued by the Federal Government on social distancing and maximum number of persons that should be at a place at a time.

He further explained that it was because of this concerns and the fact that bases on the protocol, we are not supposed to work with the full compliment of our staff.

He said the government guidelines indicates that only officers on level 14 and above should be coming to the office and they work from 8am to 2pm.