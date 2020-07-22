COVID-19: Capital market community commends PTF, donates ambulance

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has been commended on its efforts at containing the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),

stated this during the donation of an ambulance to the PTF by the Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19, CMSCC in Abuja, Wednesday.

According to Yuguda, the Capital Market Community acknowledges the efforts so far made by both the government and private sectors since the country recorded its COVID-19 index case in February this year.

“We are here today on behalf of the capital market because we recognize the need to lend our support towards strengthening the available response mechanisms as well as ameliorating the burdens on those affected.

In his response Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha urged Nigerians to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19 by observing the laid down protocols by the federal government and health authorities assuring that the PTF would ensure that resources donated are efficiently deployed.

Mustapha, who was represented by Mr. Adekunle Olusegun, Permanent Secretary, General Services, SGF, decried the level of compliance laid down protocols by Nigerians which he described as abysmally low.

He said, “We would like to use this opportunity again to solicit your cooperation in helping us spread the message that COVID-19 is real. It has changed everything the way we know them, but we must change our behaviours in order to contain its spread.

“Even if you do not love anyone, I believe you love yourself, secure yourself properly by adhering to laid down protocols. Masks should be worn properly when in public places as if you are not wearing your mask properly you are at risk. In your offices, ensure that you are very strict on the use of face masks.

Mustapha said there are still challenges ahead especially in the area of behavioural change and urged the capital market community to use whatever opportunity available to enlighten stakeholders.

According to him, “This is a serious health emergency that we are experiencing in our generation, it has challenged the strength and weaknesses of the system globally and no nation is immune from this. What we do is to provide leadership and guidance by formulating the policies that will help to guide the subnational activities and trying to develop their capacities in response to this pandemic.

“All the measures we have taken are well thought out decisions, however, our challenge is risk communication and community engagements. If you have any of the symptoms, seek help, observe all the hygiene prescriptions. If you do not have any business to go out, stay at home especially those in the vulnerable group. The strategy is to test, detect, isolate, treat and trace”.

He assured that the ambulance will be deployed in the most useful manner and urged the capital market community to continue to support the health sector even after the pandemic is over.