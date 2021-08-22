COVID-19 cases hit over 1000 cases in 24 hours

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,064 COVID-19 cases, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed.

Also, 13 new deaths were reported on the same day.

The figures represent a sharp increase from the 304 cases posted on Friday.

However, the NCDC revealed that the rise in cases was as a result of not imputing the figures recorded in Lagos on Friday and the backlog of confirmed cases for Benue State between July 27 and 31, 2021.

In the figures released by the NCDC, Lagos posted 776 cases to lead the pack, with Rivers raking in 143 cases to come second, and Ekiti recording 49 cases to come third.

This takes the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 186,635, with 168,320 survivors discharged so far.

Also, with the 13 new deaths posted in the last 24 hours, the nation’s total confirmed deaths has been put at 2,260.

State by state figures as released by NCDC are below

Lagos-776

Rivers-143

Ekiti-49

Kwara-33

Ogun-21

Benue-18

Oyo-13

FCT-5

Osun-4

Yobe-2

186,635 confirmed

168,320 discharged

2,260 deaths