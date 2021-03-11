COVID-19: CBN resumes N50bn loan portal for households, businesses… see how to apply, access money

The (CBN) has reopened applications for its N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF).

The financial relief is aimed at supporting households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the .

The stimulus package, set up by the apex bank in March 2020, is disbursed through the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Microfinance Bank.

In a tweet on Monday, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB) said applicants must be households and MSMEs with verifiable evidence of livelihood adversely impacted by the .

Enterprises with bankable plans to take advantage of opportunities arising from the are also eligible to apply.

The rate on the facility will be nine percent per annum, working capital will be for a maximum period of one year, with no option for rollover.

The working capital to be offered to eligible businesses has been fixed at a maximum of 25 percent of the average of the previous three years’ annual turnover.

The can be accessed via https://nmfb.com.ng/ .

