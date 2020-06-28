COVID-19: Chemical engineers honour health workers, donate donate sanitisers, others

The FCT-Nasarawa chapter of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) at the weekend visited the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi in Nasarawa state and expressed appreciation to the nation’s health workers engaged in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement signed by the chapter’s chairman, Engr. Onyekachi Onugu, the visit was aimed at highlighting the need for all Nigerians to accept the reality of the plague that has claimed hundreds of lives in the country.

According to the statement, Dr Boniface Wada, who is the Chairman of the COVID-19 Committee, FCT/Nasarawa chapter was quoted to have said the visit was similar to the one the chapter paid to an internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in April 2020 in honour of their late colleague and senior Fellow of the Society, Engr. Suleiman Achimugu, who was the first victim of this virus in Nigeria.

Apart from emphasising on the tremendous work medical personnel are doing to save lives, he commended health workers for their dedication to duty, adding that, “health workers deserve more recognition than they are accorded presently.”

The chapter also presented gift items considered useful to health workers and patients alike in appreciation of their dedication and sacrifice for the wellbeing of Nigerian citizens. Some of the items, among others, like the sanitisers are the products of the Nigeria Society of Chemical Engineers’ company.

Responding, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the centre, Dr. Yahaya Baba Adamu, expressed gratitude to the chemical engineers for their visit. He praised the FCT-Nasarawa chapter of the NSChE for producing quality chemicals to combat the COVID-19 plague in the country.

