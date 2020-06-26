Covid-19: China Chambers of Commerce donates PPE to FCT NUJ

The China Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria has donated 16,000 disposable surgical face masks and 450 disposable medical protective suits to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, as part of efforts to fight the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Presenting the items to the NUJ FCT Council Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, recently, at the council’s secretariat, the Vice Chairman of the Chamber, Mr. Suo Guoming, said the donation came as a result of the respect they have for journalists.

He said that as frontline workers journalists are exposed to many dangers and the need to protect themselves, noting that journalists as guide of the people and voice of the nation deserve to be protected to enable them discharge their duties of reporting objectively and unbiased.

“As we know both Nigeria and China are developing countries. And you journalists are the guide of the people and the nation, guardian of the democracy and uncrowned king of freedom.

“You are the frontier to the battle against the pandemic. But still need protection and support for fighting the pandemic, that’s why we are here,” he said.

According to Suo the China Chambers of Commerce has most major Chinese companies in Nigeria as members and has played an important role in strengthening and promoting the relationship between both countries.

He said they recently worked with Hubei Zall Foundation from China to support Nigeria to fight the pandemic and the Foundation donated some personal protective items to Nigeria Union of Journalists to mitigate the risk of the pandemic.

Responding, Ogbeche thanked the Chamber for their donation, stating that the donation demonstrated in strong measures the “People-to-People Contact” which China professes and spreads.

He said that Chinese community has greatly helped in providing palliatives to their members who work in the frontline.

The council chairman promised that the items would be distributed to journalists and would be judiciously used.

