COVID-19: CLEEN foundation, CHEDA, others want FG to complement current testing process

CLEEN foundation, COMPPART foundation, Global Peace Development , Centre for Health & Development in Africa (CHEDA) and others has called on the Federal and state governments should complement the current testing process with massive anti-body testing to enable Nigerians know the extent of exposure of citizens to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group in a joint press statement issued in Abuja said Anti-body testing is progressive and not subject to undue stigmatisation currently hampering tracing, testing and isolation of infected persons.

They called on the need for state governments should continue to educate citizens with adequate information and sensitization programmes about the dangers of not complying with social/physical distancing rules.

They said there is also need for the Federal and State Governments and key stakeholders to intensify efforts at sensitizing rural communities about the Covid-19 pandemic as many still believe it is an elitist disease that infects only the high-class of the society.

“The Federal and State Governments should ensure massive community sensitization and awareness in light of the increase in Covid-19 community transmission and infections rates at the community level as Federal and State Government continue to ease the restrictions orders.

“Security officers should focus on enforcement of the Covid-19 prevention guidelines rather than using the enforcement as legalized means of public extortion.

“The National Human Rights Commission should make public the status of human rights abuses documented during Covid-19 pandemic on a regular basis.

“ Government agencies responsible for the investigation and prosecution of human rights abuses should ensure respect for the rights of accused persons and justice for victims of such abuses.

“Government should consider improved welfare for the security personnel and taskforce teams deployed on Covid-19 assignments. In addition, health officials in the line of duty should be provided with adequate personal protective equipment and monetary compensation,” they said.