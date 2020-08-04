COVID-19: Committee on Tourism meets to revive industry

The National Mirror Committee on Tourism recently met to find a common ground for post Covid-19 and to forge a way forward in reviving the Industry.

The Working Group of the Mirror Committee on Tourism and related Services met online to review the Health and Safety Measures for Tourism & Hospitality Establishments – Post Pandemic (Covid-19) Resumption Standards.

The Chairperson of the Committee and the Director General of the National Institute for Hotels and Tourism Mrs. Chika Balogun said at a difficult period like this, stakeholders in the Tourism sector need to put all hands on deck to see that they pull out of the challenges put forth by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said Nigeria is not the only Country affected but Global effect and that is why SON through the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) has deployed Standards for Organisations to keep the Virus at bay by minimizing the spread.

Mrs. Balogun further stated that the draft Standards on Health & Safety Measures for Tourism & Hospitality Establishments – Post pandemic (Covid-19) Resumption guidelines will help the Tourism sector pick up eventually when the lockdown is being eased off by the Government.